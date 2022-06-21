D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Announces 2022 Scholarship Recipients

The recipient of the 2022 Social Good Scholarship Program's $2000 award is Alison MacLeod of Plano, Texas. Alison MacLeod is junior at Lebanon Trail High School, located in Frisco, Texas. She has been a member of her school orchestra for many years and participated in competitions while developing herself musically. On top of developing her repertoire she has hosted concerts for her community. To add to her talents, she is one of three girls in her area of Lebanon Trail, Texas to advance to the Regional Powerlifting Competition. Other school activities include her induction into the National Honor Society and Awareness Chair of her schools' 'She's the First Chapter' organization where her role is to develop school volunteer activities. She has advanced nationally in the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and is a volunteer for the non-profit Feed My Starving Children.

"We chose Allison Macleod simply because she fit exactly what our Foundation stands for… having a passion for social good within the community," said Michael Porto, 2022 Social Good Scholarship Committee member. "Allison has demonstrated her passion, leadership skills, maturity and determination to make a difference to those in her community. She is well-respected not just among her peers, but also with her educators and leadership of the non-profit she currently supports. Allison has made a large impact at Round Pier and the programs they provide to local students while at the same time, not losing sight of her studies and education where she currently maintains a 5.1 grade point average. As Allison finishes her education in the coming years, we would not be surprised to see her operating her own non-profit with the goal to further social good. We are excited to grant Allison Macleod the Lampkin Foundation's 2022 Social Good Scholarship Award," he added.

The Lampkin Foundation's $1000 award recipients are Samantha Moreno of Rancho Cucamonga, California and Catherine-Jolie Tabe of Irving, Texas.

Samantha Moreno is a Junior at Etiwanda High School. She is a member of the Junior Varsity Pep Squad, Red Cross Club, National Honors Society Club, and the California Scholarship Federation Club. She is also the CEO and Founder of Thundar Lightning & Peace, a nonprofit created to help Veterans with trauma. Her organization provides the grassroots movement her community needs to collectively act and create change for our Veterans & Military Heroes, both locally and regionally. Her passion is to be a neuro-orthopedic surgeon helping veterans with both physical and emotional trauma.

Catherine-Jolie is a senior at Little Elm High School, located in Little Elm, Texas, and has plans to attend Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. Catherine-Jolie intends to major in Mechanical Engineering. She is a member of many clubs around her school. One of the most notable is her role as President of Little Elm Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) School-Based Enterprise. She is a two-time DECA district winner (2020, 2022) and state qualifier in Marketing Communications. With over 200 hours of community service she is an integral part of her community's growth and development.

"I want to thank this year's Scholarship Committee for their efforts to identify and acknowledge applicants who exemplify the mission of the Lampkin Foundation," said D'Andre Lampkin, Founder of the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation. "As we continued to navigate the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, it was apparent the committee would have a difficult time pursuing the stories of students who are leaders within their community. I am particularly pleased to see there are still young people throughout the United States who are not paralyzed by the obstacles we are facing as a nation. They continue to step up and find solutions in times when adults sometimes lack the desire to work cooperatively and collaborate. This was evidenced by each award recipient's ability to first seek buy-in from their peers and move forward with a selfless approach," D'Andre added.

Awards and Scholarships are made possible for Social Good Scholarship Fund applicants through the generosity and support of many individuals, associations, and businesses who support the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation.

For more information about the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation and its initiatives, visit www.lampkinfoundation.org or call (909) 906-2068.

The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

The mission of the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is to create positive opportunities and change for individuals, communities, and environments. Our goal is to sponsor and create programs and initiatives that lead to the development of stronger communities and positively impact individuals wanting to lead happier and healthier lives. We have a vision for communities that are strong, fully engaged, and resilient; where all stakeholders are self-reliant and fully supported by sustainable ingenuity and grassroots efforts.

