D'Andre Insurance Group Releases Groundbreaking Research Report: Child Support Truth$

DIG, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is a woman owned firm with extensive experience in risk brokerage, research, and advisory services. DIG's goal is to improve and reverse the 56.5 percent default rate and securitize child support. Ms. Carla D'Andre was a custodial parent, and creditor since 1994. Twenty-four years later, she remains a creditor to unpaid child support judgements, now under enforcement by the State of Florida's Child Support Enforcement.

In 2016, DIG committed to studying the severity of the largest child support debtors per state as a step toward designing insurance product solutions to help these families. Today, the national arrears due to approximately 14.5 million cases are $116 billion with $34 billion additionally under enforcement each year, billions of which remain uncollected/unpaid.

DIG requested U.S. States and the District of Columbia's child support enforcement operations provide IV-D case data for: 1. The number of open cases in enforcement; 2. The top 100 largest individual cases debts; 3. The composition of the case debt. All responded and 35 provided information. Shockingly, results show individual case debts exceeding $100,000 with many debtors exceeding $1 million. DIG's solutions for legislative action to reverse this trend are also presented.

Absent improvements, upward trends continue. Custodial mothers inhumanly carry the unsecured creditor collection burden, while raising children and working. Children remain without their fair financial basis and poverty levels increase.

