Dandy Blend Premieres Delicious "Coffee" Beverage at Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival, the Nation's Hottest Foodie Event

Dandy Blend Partners with DaVinci Gourmet® to Serve SOBEWFF Attendees Iced Chocolate Raspberry "Coffee" Lattes in the Artist Coffee Garden at the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandy Blend, the herbal beverage that tastes and smells just like coffee with zero caffeine, will serve up a twist on the classic iced latte beverage to thirsty patrons at this year's Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) presented by Capital One. Dandy Blend has partnered with DaVinci Gourmet®, the creators of best-in-class flavored syrups and more that inspire delicious beverages, to host an inspired Artist Coffee Garden pop-up during the festival's Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village signature event. It will be a place where attendees can relax, take photos and try a tasty "coffee" treat.

The coffee alternative will be served oceanside for the celebratory weekend that brings together the world's renowned chefs and celebs along with beverage & foodie aficionados. Inspired by DaVinci Gourmet® baristas, the two brands have created a refreshing and delicious Iced Chocolate Raspberry "Coffee" Latte. Dandy Blend is similar to coffee in terms of its preparation, aroma, and flavor which made partnering with DaVinci Gourmet® a perfect union. DaVinci Gourmet®'s specialty coffee syrups are used to create inspiring and artistic infusions, which harmonized with Dandy Blend's flavors for a refreshing indulgence.

For those who can't attend the famed festival, here's the recipe to create it in the comfort of home:

Ingredients:

4 rounded teaspoons of Dandy Blend

1 oz DaVinci Gourmet® Raspberry Syrup

½ oz DaVinci Gourmet® Chocolate Syrup

½ oz Oatmilk (or any milk of your choice)

6 oz water

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with several ice cubes. Shake. Pour. Enjoy! *Dandy Blend can also be mixed with water first and then add other ingredients. Mix well. Pour over ice.

Dandy Blend is one of the longer standing coffee alternatives on the market having been created by botanist Dr. Peter Gail in 1994. It consists of four ingredients: roasted barley extracts, roasted rye extracts, roasted dandelion root extracts, and roasted chicory root extracts. Dandy Blend provides all of the goodness of dandelion in an instant while still having that coffee taste, smell, look and feel. The product's powdered consistency is soluble in any liquid at any temperature, enabling the creation for a variety of beverages from iced coffees and lattes to cappuccinos. It can also be used in many recipes to create sweet treats and crafted cocktails.

SOBEWFF takes place February 23 – 26 with all net proceeds from the Festival benefitting the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU). To learn more and purchase tickets, visit sobewff.org.

To learn more about Dandy Blend, visit DandyBlend.com, or follow @DandyBlend on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about DaVinci Gourmet®, visit DaVinciGourmet.com, or follow @davinci_gourmet on Instagram.

ABOUT DANDY BLEND

Dandy Blend is a caffeine free herbal beverage and coffee alternative. It's made of roasted barley extracts, roasted rye extracts, roasted chicory root extracts, and roasted dandelion root extracts. It is located in grocery stores, health markets, doctors' offices, restaurants, cafés, and boutiques across the country and Canada (via Raw Elements). It is also available in the U.S. via Amazon and internationally via iHerb. Visit DandyBlend.com to purchase, find a location that sells near you, or learn more about the brand, its family, and commitment to peace + happiness across the globe.

