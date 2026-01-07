Dane Manufacturing Wins Prestigious Industry Award By The Fabricator

WAUNAKEE, Wis., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dane Manufacturing , a premier metal fabricator with more than 100 years of stellar performance, has been awarded the 2026 Industry Award by The Fabricator and the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA). The award recognizes the company's remarkable growth, commitment to operational excellence, and dedication to a strong corporate culture. Troy F. Berg, Dane's President and CEO, along with his executive team, will accept the award on behalf of the company at the FMA Annual Meeting , Feb. 24, 2026, in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Dane Manufacturing's selection for the award comes on the heels of a remarkable period of expansion and a multi-year commitment to growing alongside its valued customers. Since 2020, the company has realized 191% revenue growth, including an 18% increase in 2025 alone. This success has been fueled by aggressive strategic investments in state-of-the-art technology, such as the new Trumpf 5000 Bend Center, the same high-tech system Tesla uses to form the Cybertruck, and the high-speed Trumpf TruLaser Tube 5000, which operates three-times faster than previous technology and has enabled Dane to serve the explosive growth of data center customers.

It's not just machinery that has fueled Dane's growth; it's the people. The company's leadership team credits an "Employees Come First" culture with minimal turnover and employee engagement metrics in the 90th percentile.

"This award belongs to the entire team. We have a great team of people who come together and make exceptional parts for our customers," said Berg. "This is a tough job, but if we enrich the lives of our employees and give them the tools to win every day, we have found they take incredible care of our loyal customers. This award is proof that when you focus on people, the growth follows."

Beyond these metrics, the FMA recognized Dane Manufacturing for its innovative approach to culture and community. The company recently launched the Dane Academy, an on-site learning center for the growth and development of its team. Coursework runs the gamut from English as a Second Language to Quick Response Manufacturing (QRM) training.

The company's people-first values power their philanthropic efforts. In 2025, Dane again hosted local organization Food For Kidz, utilizing their own facility and logistics network to aid the packing of 320,000 meals for the hungry. The company also donates to dozens of Dane County charities that support youth sports, educational opportunities, and first responders.

"We exist to enable the enrichment of everyone who interacts with our company," Berg added. "Whether it's reinvesting 95% of our profits back into new technology and jobs, or opening our doors to help the community, we want our team to feel they are part of something bigger than themselves. That sense of shared purpose is the true engine of our success."

The company has previously been named to The Fabricator's Fab 40 List for nine straight years and won a Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year award in 2023 for exceptional entrepreneurialism.

About Dane Manufacturing

Dane Manufacturing is a manufacturer of innovative metal solutions based in Waunakee, Wisconsin, specializing in precision metal fabrication and contract manufacturing. The company's extensive capabilities include laser cutting, panel bending, welding, powder coating, press brake forming and punching. Dane's finishing services provide customers with an end-to-end solution from quality control and assembly to shipping and fulfilment. Over the course of its 100-year history as a contract manufacturer and metal fabricator, Dane's mission has been focused on enriching the lives of its employees, its customers and its community. The result is a passionate, dedicated workforce that is committed to serving our customers with excellence. Learn more at danemfg.com .

