Dane Technologies Launches Dane AirViewer to Eliminate Warehouse Blind Spots and Automate Inventory Intelligence

MINNEAPOLIS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dane Technologies today announced the launch of Dane AirViewer, a robust, cloud-based analytics platform designed to transform the massive streams of inventory data collected by the Dane AIR™ DC robot into a visual, immediately actionable dashboard. Powered by partner Brain Corp's industry-leading BrainOS® platform, Dane AirViewer enables distribution centers and warehouses to seamlessly translate autonomously captured data into optimized inventory operations.

In today's high-velocity logistics landscape, the gap between what a warehouse management system (WMS) reports and the actual ground truth on the floor creates an operational bottleneck. Traditional manual cycle counting and exception resolution are notoriously time and labor-intensive, often resulting in missing inventory, stock-outs, expedited shipping penalties, and compromised SLA performance.

"The supply chain has a visibility gap into real-time actionable intelligence," said Dan Johnson, CEO of Dane Technologies. "Warehouse operators need to know exactly where things are, what's missing, and how to efficiently manage exceptions. Dane AirViewer delivers precisely that. It takes the autonomous scanning power of the Dane AIR™ DC and converts it into answers, allowing inventory teams to resolve exceptions in minutes instead of days."

Engineered specifically for operational speed and ease of use, Dane AirViewer directly solves this challenge. The platform equips inventory control teams with automated, ground-truth intelligence to locate missing items, optimize space, and seamlessly re-deploy labor to higher-value fulfillment tasks.

A New Standard for Inventory Visibility

Dane AirViewer bridges the WMS reality gap by providing complete, automated visibility, allowing operators to shift from reactive to proactive inventory management. The platform delivers impact in several critical ways:

Ending the search for lost items: Instead of sending team members searching for missing pallets, or tagged items operators can digitally view and manage their inventory to instantly spot exceptions.

Instead of sending team members searching for missing pallets, or tagged items operators can digitally view and manage their inventory to instantly spot exceptions. Rapid Exception Resolution: Dane AirViewer isolates inventory issues, allowing users to immediately see flagged statuses (e.g., "Missing Pallet Exception" or "Location Exception"), along with the exact timestamp and photographic evidence of the issue.

Dane AirViewer isolates inventory issues, allowing users to immediately see flagged statuses (e.g., "Missing Pallet Exception" or "Location Exception"), along with the exact timestamp and photographic evidence of the issue. Instant Capital Recovery: A misplaced pallet is tied-up capital. Dane AirViewer helps facilities quickly recover this inventory by tracking Unassociated LPNs (License Plate Numbers) that the robot physically found but are not mapped to a known location tag in the system.

A misplaced pallet is tied-up capital. Dane AirViewer helps facilities quickly recover this inventory by tracking Unassociated LPNs (License Plate Numbers) that the robot physically found but are not mapped to a known location tag in the system. Labor Re-deployment and Fleet Autonomy: By automating the data collection and analysis cycle, facilities can re-allocate their valuable team members from manual inventory tasks to critical fulfillment tasks.

Dane Technologies to Demo Dane AirViewer at MODEX 2026

Dane Technologies will showcase the Dane AirViewer at MODEX 2026, taking place April 13-16 at booth C10383. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the Dane AIR™ DC inventory scanning robot in action, and see how the Dane AirViewer turns data into actionable inventory intelligence.

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SOURCE Dane Technologies Inc.