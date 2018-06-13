GILLETTE, Wyo., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaNece Day is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Law in recognition of her role as a Family Law Attorney at Steven Titus & Associates, P.C.

Dedicated to providing quality legal services, Steven Titus & Associates, P.C. displays exemplary work in their efforts to better serve their clientele.



With over twenty one years of experience in the field of Law under her belt, DaNece Day is revered for her remarkable contributions to the legal industry. Prior to joining Steven Titus & Associates, P.C., DaNece worked eighteen years at another law firm in Gillette. Throughout her career, DaNece has attained extensive experience in the areas of Family Law including child custody disputes, wills, trusts, and leases, and excels at legal research, litigation, public speaking, and mediation.



Early in her career, DaNece attained her Juris Doctor degree at the University of Wyoming-College of Law in 1996. In her previous years, DaNece obtained her Bachelor's degree in Journalism at the University of Wyoming and an Associate's degree in Political Science with Honors at Northwest College.



In an effort to further enhance her professional development, DaNece is a distinguished fellow of several organizations including sitting as current Chair of the Wyoming State Bar Section on Children & Family Law, the Wyoming State Bar, the National Academy of Trial Lawyers, and the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys.



In recognition of her professional accolades, DaNece was recognized as Wyoming Attorney of the Year by CV Magazine in 2017, and 10 Best Attorneys by American Institute of Family Law Attorneys in 2017. In addition, DaNece was the recipient of the Client Satisfaction Award by American Institute of Family Law Attorneys in both 2014 and 2016; "Top Lawyer" by The Global Directory of Who's Who 2016; "Premier 100 Designation" by National Academy of Trial Lawyers 2015; "Top 10 Attorney" by National Academy of Family Law Attorneys from 2014 to 2015.



DaNece dedicates this recognition to Thomas Lubnau II.



