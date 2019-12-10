Danforth Center Launches AgTech NEXT Conference

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center today announced AgTech NEXTTM, a bold new food and agtech innovation summit that will be held May 4 – 6, 2020 at the Danforth Center in St. Louis, MO. The AgTech NEXT event will bring together a global group of innovators, investors and industry thought leaders to share insights, to inspire others and to be inspired.

"The Danforth Center is uniquely positioned at the nexus of challenge and discovery," said Sam Fiorello, chief operating officer of the Danforth Center and founder of the event. "We have been at the core of the ag innovation conversation for more than a decade and are pleased to present this new event that will be held at the Danforth Center annually."

Each year the event will be organized around a different theme that reflects trends in the industry. The theme of the 2020 AgTech NEXT event is Risks & Rewards. The food and agriculture industries face unprecedented risks driven by rapidly changing economic, environmental and social conditions. For those prepared and bold, these very risks present opportunities to advance innovative solutions to benefit people, the planet, innovative companies, and their investors.

The Danforth Center is organizing the event with Keynote Events, a boutique global network of events professionals that is committed to creating world-class events for the most innovative markets.

"As the agtech industry presents new use cases to tackle problems and disrupt industries it's a uniquely exciting time to bring the community together," said Moe Levin, founder and chief executive officer, Keynote Events. We look forward to bringing seasoned veterans, as well as newcomers together to explore strategies for applying these technologies."

About the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

Founded in 1998, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is the world's largest nonprofit plant research institute with a mission to improve the human condition through plant science. Research and education aim to have impact at the nexus of food security and the environment and position the region as a world center for plant science. Follow us @DanforthCenter .

