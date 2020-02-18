Dang Foods Becomes First Asian-American Snack Brand

Founded in 2012, Dang Foods is owned and operated by two Thai brothers who grew up living between New York City and Bangkok. In New York City, they were used to being teased and feeling like they didn't fit in at school because of the food they ate. Now, through Dang, they are able to generate long-overdue awareness at scale for the Asian-American snack culture that is predominantly healthy, plant-based, and full of bold flavors and whole food ingredients.

"As an Asian-American entrepreneur, I am working to shift the reputation of Asian snack food from exotic and different to healthy and aspirational; one that Asians across the U.S. are proud to share with friends," said Vincent Kitirattragarn, founder and CEO, Dang Foods.

Dang Foods, committed to sharing its culture for a healthier and more flavorful world, currently offers three whole food product lines that strike the perfect balance between Eastern and Western flavors and ingredients, including Coconut Chips, Thai Rice Chips (formerly known as Sticky-Rice Chips) and the Dang Bar (low-carb and Keto friendly). The majority of Dang Foods' products are plant-based, dairy-free and non-GMO certified; the entire portfolio is gluten-free, soy-free, and made without preservatives.

The three new flavors in the Dang portfolio include:

Tropical Mango Coconut Chips: Using mature Thai coconuts, this new addition brings the tropical mango flavor without any added sugar. MSRP: $4.99

Toasted Sesame Thai Rice Chips: A savory on-the-go-snack inspired by Northern Thai street food and made with crunchy Thai rice grains. MSRP: $3.99

Peanut Butter Dang Bar: Made with healthy plant-based fats from coconut, cocoa butter, peanuts, and almond butter, this new flavor joins Dang's award-winning keto-certified line of snack bars. MSRP: $2.49

Dang Foods products can be found at natural and traditional grocery stores nationwide including Kroger, Target, and Whole Foods among others. All flavors are available online on Amazon and DangFoods.com. To learn more about Dang Foods and experience the new look and feel of the brand, visit dangfoods.com .

Dang Foods is the Asian-American snack brand best known for its health-forward product portfolio of Coconut Chips, Thai Rice Chips and keto-friendly Dang Bars. Inspired by Eastern and Western ingredients and flavors, Dang Foods is committed to using plant-based whole foods and nothing artificial. Founded in 2012, Dang Foods is a family-run B-Corp based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

