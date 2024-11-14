DANICA MCKELLAR AND TREVOR DONOVAN STAR IN NEW ORIGINAL MOVIE, 'GROUNDED,' ADAPTED FROM BESTSELLING NOVEL BY ANGELA CORRELL, WRITTEN BY ANDREA CANNING

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media, the leader in high-quality faith and family linear and streaming entertainment, announces production has wrapped on Original movie, Grounded, starring Danica McKellar (A Cinderella Christmas Ball, Swing Into Romance) and Trevor Donovan (Jingle Bell Princess, Harvest Homecoming), adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Angela Correll and written by Andrea Canning ("Dateline," Love On the Danube), Alex Wright, and Cara J. Russell. The World Premiere of Grounded is slated for Spring 2025.

Photo: Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, ©2024 Great American Media

In Grounded, Annie (McKellar), a career flight attendant who loves her job and traveling the world, is dealt a blow when an airlines merger causes her to be furloughed, a setback further compounded by breaking up with a selfish boyfriend. Looking for a reprieve, Annie drives from Manhattan to her grandmother's Kentucky farm. After a few character-building days, life on the farm ultimately brings Annie unexpected blessings in the form of rediscovering her faith, and reconnecting with her handsome childhood friend, Jake (Donovan), who has just moved back from the big city to create a more grounded and intentional life for himself.

"The Commonwealth is a great production partner," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "The infrastructure, including historic locations, build ready sites, and a rich legacy of industrious professionals at every level of production makes Kentucky one of the best states in the country to make movies," Abbott concluded.

"This movie is guaranteed to lift spirits! And it's extra special to me because it's my first project where faith plays a central role," said McKellar.

Grounded is Trevor Donovan's fourth film shot in Kentucky. "I've really enjoyed working here, and I'm hoping we can make it a regular thing because the state has so much to offer filmmakers," Donovan said.

Executive producers of Grounded are Angela Correll, Jess Correll, Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, Ernie Barbarash, Cara J. Russell, and Garrett VanDusen. Producers are Brad Krevoy and Amy Krell on behalf of MPCA, and Emily Blevins. Associate producer is Henry Peterson. Grounded is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Angela Correll. Teleplay by Andrea Canning, Alex Wright., and Cara J. Russell. McKellar is repped by Matt Sherman Management and attorney Dave Ryan. Donovan is repped by Michael Yanni.

Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations the whole family can enjoy together, including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials.

