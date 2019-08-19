Danica Patrick To Launch "Pretty Intense" Podcast On August 22nd

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danica Patrick to launch the "Pretty Intense" Podcast which will be available on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts on August 22nd. The podcast will be a weekly podcast show hosted by Danica Patrick where she will lead discussions with guests about life, inspiring ideas and ultimately realizing your true best self.

Through her "you can do it too" attitude, Danica will speak with a variety of personalities about how they succeeded in their own personal "race". Her guests will be from all aspects of life, including professional athletes, business leaders, top chefs, nutrition and wellness experts along with entertainers, musicians, and anyone with the intense drive to pursue their dreams, kick ass and win.

The new series will kick-off with Patrick's sit-downs with Former Major League Baseball star and JLo's new fiancé, Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez, who opens up to Patrick about his past drug use, chef and restauranteur Marcus Samuelsson and a mind-blowing conversation with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Later this season, Patrick will chat with icon Gloria Steinem about what it means to be a feminist, a discussion on spirituality with "America's Most Influential Rabbi" David Wolpe and she will have some personally reflective conversations during her intimate chats with her father, TJ Patrick, and sister, Brooke Selman.

Upcoming Guests:

August 22nd Premiere: Alex Rodriguez and Chef Marcus Samuelsson

August 29th: TJ Patrick

September 5th: Neil deGrasse Tyson

Danica is motivated to lift hearts with her indomitable belief that "can-do" is the only way forward. The same mentality is what lead her to success in racing and will stay with her throughout her podcast. "I believe that each and every one of us has the power within ourselves to create the life that we really want." Says Patrick. "And I want to inspire you to go conquer your dreams, both professionally and personally. That's why I created this podcast."

To listen to the trailer and subscribe to the podcast, visit https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/id1465014169?mt=2&ls=1.

About Danica Patrick:

Patrick joined the mainstream ranks by succeeding in the male-dominated world of professional motorsports. Patrick was named to TIME's "100 Most Influential People" list, has graced the cover of many prestigious publications and was featured in pictorials in the 2008 and 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She has appeared in a record-setting 14 Super Bowl commercials. Moving into her next chapter, Patrick's focus has shifted to her role as an entrepreneur and business owner. Patrick has authored a book Pretty Intense, and is the sole proprietor of Somnium, a vineyard in Napa Valley, California http://www.danicapatrick.com/.

SOURCE Danica Patrick

