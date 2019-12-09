Danick Lavoie is the New CEO

LAVAL, Quebec, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued growth, Antoine and Christian Elie, owners of Pelican International Inc., are pleased to announce that as of October 2019, Mr. Danick Lavoie accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In addition to overseeing all of the company's activities, Mr. Lavoie will work with the Pelican team on formulating and implementing the next stage of growth for the company.

Mr. Lavoie has 20 years of progressive and broad management experience acquired in the U.S. and Canada. During his career, he held diverse senior roles leading operations, business development, finance, mergers & acquisitions, and supply chain in the manufacturing sector. Since 2015, he was Vice-President for Cascades' corrugated packaging business unit, leading over 3,000 employees in 22 divisions across North America.

"We are thrilled to welcome Danick to the Pelican family. With his proven track record in manufacturing, business transformation, and building high-performing teams, we are confident that he will be a major asset to leverage Pelican's manufacturing platform, a culture of innovation, and execution to ensure long-term, profitable growth," said Antoine Elie.

"I am privileged to become part of the Pelican family and contribute to making the Pelican brand and its products known in North America and beyond. Pelican has become an entrepreneurial success since its beginning over 50 years ago. By putting our employees and customers first, I am confident that we are well-positioned to be the world's leader in paddle sports. Furthermore, we will capitalize on our brand and capacity to innovate to answer the needs of consumers across all channels," said Mr. Lavoie. "I look forward to seeing all of you on the water; creating the stories you want to live."

About Pelican International

Pelican International is a world leader in the design and manufacture of kayaks, stand up paddleboards, canoes, pedal boats, and fishing boats. For over 50 years, we have leveraged our mastery of thermoforming to deliver durable, quality products at affordable prices. A commitment to innovation, investment in state-of-the-art technology and rigorous quality control standards are the cornerstones of our business philosophy. Our guiding principle is simple and enduring: to bring quality products within reach of all outdoor enthusiasts.

We are committed to protecting the environment and minimizing our ecological footprint. Our initial plant, located in Laval, Quebec, Canada, recycles over 99% of the excess material produced in its manufacturing processes and is equipped with specially designed ducts that redirect heated air from their molding ovens to heat the facility during the fall and winter months. Proud to be one of Canada's Best Managed Companies since 2014, all our employees care about our customers and they sincerely hope all boaters will wear a personal flotation device at all times when on or near the water.

