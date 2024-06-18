Daniel Alain, the Leader in Hair Loss and Regrowth Solutions Launches INTACT® 5 Hair Shedding Treatment

The new treatment is set to revolutionize the preventive hair loss market.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Alain, an industry leader in solutions for hair loss and regrowth, is pleased to announce the launch of their latest innovation, the INTACT 5 Hair Shedding Treatment, the first and only topical scalp solution to address excessive hair shedding at the root. The product, which is sold exclusively at DanielAlain.com, is clinically proven to reduce hair-shedding in under five minutes after application.

INTACT 5 Hair Shedding Treatment was created to address the widespread issue of hair shedding that affects millions of individuals worldwide - 40% of women experience excessive shedding on hair washing days. Unlike any product on the market, INTACT 5 is the first and only product specifically developed to address excessive hair shedding which is defined by losing 200+ hairs a day.

Featuring the patented PiliLock Complex, INTACT 5 works by stimulating the arrector pili - tiny muscles within the hair follicles to hold hair in place tighter. This creates a goose-bump effect on the scalp, securing hair at the root and reducing excessive shedding from the very first application, within just five minutes. Whether users are suffering from excessive hair shedding or experiencing hair loss from environmental, hormonal, dieting, or other medical factors, INTACT 5 offers a solution to help reduce hair shedding and promote healthier hair.

"At Daniel Alain, we have always recognized the emotional and psychological impact of hair loss, which is something we keep in mind when creating all of our products," said Daniel Alain CEO, Daniel Hafid. "For this launch specifically, we looked to solve a problem many, if not all people experience, hair-shedding. From there, we worked with a board of trusted medical experts to develop a scientifically backed solution that could provide immediate and noticeable results, thus preventing premature hair loss during daily grooming routines."

Clinical study results showed over 91% of users experienced a significant reduction in hair shedding following a single application and up to 100% reduction in hair shedding within first use, resulting in less hair ending up in typical places such as the hairbrush or shower drain.

INTACT 5 can be applied to a dry scalp in sections, running the applicator tip along the scalp and squeezing to release the product to fully saturate the scalp. The product then is to be massaged thoroughly for 2-3 minutes to ensure the product is evenly distributed. Let stand for 5 minutes then shampoo, condition, and style as usual.

INTACT 5 Shedding Treatment can be purchased on DanielAlain.com for $120.

ABOUT DANIEL ALAIN

Founded in 2004, Daniel Alain is the world's leading hair loss and hair enhancement company. With a focus on providing a 360-degree solution to women's and men's hair loss, no matter what stage of the journey, Daniel Alain is actively engaged in research and development of medical and cosmetic products for the treatment of hair loss. The Daniel Alain portfolio includes FOLLEA Luxury Wigs and Hair Enhancements, INTACT 5 Hair Shedding Treatment, the Minoxidil Response Test (MRT) and much more. For more information on Daniel Alain, please visit DanielAlain.com.

