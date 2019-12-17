Daniel Boulud Appoints Sebastien Silvestri As CEO Of The Dinex Group

Silvestri comes from Disruptive Group (a division of sbe), where he served as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing all of the food and beverage operations for venues across the sbe portfolio globally, including culinary concepts, nightlife venues and Umami Burger. Prior to joining sbe, he was the Vice President of Food & Beverage at The Venetian and The Palazzo Casino Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas. It was there that he met and worked with world renowned chefs including Thomas Keller, Wolfgang Puck, Charlie Trotter, Emeril Lagasse and Daniel Boulud.

Boulud and Silvestri have long had professional admiration for each other, and a friendship over many years.

Said Boulud of the appointment, "With the opening of our new dining concept as well as our fourth Épicerie Boulud both at One Vanderbilt in Fall 2020, the multiple opportunities that have been presented to us for consideration in other parts of the world, our existing portfolio of 19 locations globally and a successful catering business, the time was right to engage the expertise of a veteran industry executive to help both fuel and manage our growth, as well as to ensure the level of excellence within our existing operation. Sebastien has a tremendous track record for assisting some of the most revered hospitality businesses' experience remarkable growth, and I could not be more thrilled to have him by my side as we begin an exciting new era of Daniel Boulud restaurants."

Said Silvestri, "Daniel Boulud is considered a true a pioneer of the revolution and evolution of fine dining and to nurturing emerging talents, and despite the many additions to the list of most celebrated fine dining chefs we see today, Daniel remains one of the most highly-awarded and recognized chefs in America and the world. I am honored to now be working with him so closely. As we look to the future for the group of brands that fall under The Dinex Group, and finalize our plans to move forward with several new hospitality projects with developers in Asia, the Middle East and on the West Coast, we are also looking closely at what's most important to the new generation of gourmands today and determining how that will inform our approach to both our existing dining experiences and new concepts."

About The Dinex Group

Founded by Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud, The Dinex Group, LLC is a collection of internationally renowned and highly lauded restaurants with an emphasis on fine dining and cuisine served at the highest level. A culinary innovator and iconic restauranteur, Daniel founded The Dinex Group in 1993 with his eponymous restaurant, Daniel, growing it today to 12 company-owned and seven licensed venues around the world including Daniel in New York City; Café Boulud at The Surrey in New York City, Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach and Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto; Maison Boulud at the Ritz Carlton in Montreal; Bar Boulud in New York City, Mandarin Oriental Boston and Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London; Boulud Sud in New York City and the JW Mariott Marquis in Miami, db Bistro Moderne in New York City and at the Marina Bay Sands Resort & Casino in Singapore; DBGB in CityCenterDC in Washington D.C. and three Épicerie Boulud locations throughout New York City. The company additionally operates a commissary kitchen, a catering business and the majority stake in Feast & Fête, one of New York City's premiere catering and events companies.

For more information on Daniel Boulud and all of his properties, please visit www.DanielBoulud.com.

