Daniel Budington Named Chief Strategy Officer for Santander US and Santander Bank

In his new role, Mr. Budington will be responsible for a wide range of projects and initiatives including developing, executing and sustaining the strategic roadmap for Santander US and the Bank, executing corporate development transactions and strategic partnerships, and managing transformation projects. He will work closely with the CEO and the US leadership team to identify growth and profitability opportunities across the organization to ensure Santander US meets its strategic objectives and performance targets.

Santander US and SBNA CEO Tim Wennes said, "Dan brings a wealth of experience to this position and is well-versed in Santander's US strategy and our key short- and long-term objectives. I look forward to Dan joining the leadership team as we continue the regulatory, operational and cultural transformation of Santander US, particularly as we enter the next phase of our evolution focused on growth and profitability."

Mr. Budington has more than 20 years of experience in financial planning, strategy, corporate development and mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, financial reporting and investor relations. He most recently served as Santander US and SBNA Executive Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. Prior to joining Santander US in 2014, Mr. Budington was an investment banker covering financial institutions for Guggenheim Securities, Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch.

About Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (SHUSA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) (Santander), one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.K., Europe, Latin America and the U.S. As the intermediate holding company for Santander's U.S. businesses, SHUSA includes five financial companies with more than 17,500 employees, 5.2 million customers and assets of over $144.8 billion. These include Santander Bank, N.A., one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks by deposits; Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SC), an auto finance and consumer lending company; Banco Santander International of Miami; Banco Santander Puerto Rico and Santander Securities LLC; and Santander Investment Securities Inc. For more information about Santander Bank, visit www.santanderbank.com.

About Santander Bank, N.A.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks with $74.2 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank's approximately 9,600 employees, over 600 branches, more than 2,000 ATMs and 2.1 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander's intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

CONTACT:

Santander US Media Relations

Laurie Kight

214.801.6455

mediarelations@santander.us

SOURCE Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.santanderbank.com

