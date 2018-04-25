SALT LAKE CITY, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MRM//McCann announced today that Daniel Chu will join the agency as Chief Creative Officer of MRM//McCann U.S. West, leading the agency's creative operations in Salt Lake City and San Francisco effective May 1. An award-winning creative leader with more than 20 years of global experience, he was most recently Global Chief Creative Officer at the digital marketing agency Possible.

Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices

Rob Reilly, Global Creative Chairman of McCann Worldgroup, said, "Daniel is a great creative talent whose broad range of experience fits what clients want today – that ability to innovate across all platforms in order to create meaningful connections between brands and consumers."

Chu, who led Possible to an award-winning 2017 that included 17 Cannes Lions, has held top creative posts at traditional, digital, PR, entertainment, and experiential agencies. Prior to Possible, he was EVP, Executive Creative Director at Deutsch Los Angeles, and also held creative leadership positions at Momentum Worldwide and R/GA. In 2015 he made Business Insider's list of "The 30 Most Creative People in Advertising," and his work is included in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York. His client experience spans many categories, including technology, finance, consumer packaged goods, retail, fashion and more.

"We are thrilled to have a creative visionary like Daniel joining us in Salt Lake City, where his broad client experience will fit well with our strong offering there," said Kate MacNevin, Global President and Chief Operating Officer, MRM//McCann. "I have no doubt that Daniel's passion for innovation and his proven ability to solve big challenges for major brands will help our clients meet their business and marketing objectives."

MRM//McCann, which was recently named Ad Age's 2018 Business-to-Business Agency of the Year, is on a creative and business upsurge. Last year it won its first Cannes Lions Grand Prix as well as many other Cannes, Effie, One Show, Clio and Webby awards. And recently, Gartner Inc. recognized the agency for the second year straight as a "Leader," its highest category, in its prestigious annual "Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies" report.

MRM//McCann, named Ad Age's 2018 Business-to-Business Agency of the Year, is a leading customer relationship agency that helps brands grow meaningful relationships with people. The agency leverages the power of creativity, the beauty of data and the magic of technology to nurture, encourage and sustain strong relationships between brands and their customers – in turn, creating meaningful experiences for people, while driving business results. MRM//McCann is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a lead agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 40-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm-mccann.com.

