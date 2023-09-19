Daniel Corey Releases New Game-Changing Music Video

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DangerKatt DC Music is proud to announce that a new music video based on Daniel Corey's latest single Lift Me Up has been released for streaming. After making its world debut at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on September 8th, Lift Me Up dropped on YouTube just after midnight on September 19th.

"Lift Me Up" by Daniel Corey Copyright 2023 DangerKatt DC Music
Daniel Corey photo by Anabel DFlux
L.A.-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Daniel Corey is a well-rounded artist who has tried his hand at many different disciplines, from writing for publishing powerhouse Image Comics to being ranked #2 on Onalytica's Top VR Influencer list, to winning over 80 film festival awards for screenwriting, photography, and music. All of these experiences have led to the release of Lift Me Up, a groundbreaking and innovative work created by Daniel using both traditional and new media tools.

Lift Me Up gives the listener a feel that blends the aura of Paul Simon with the rustic Americana of Bruce Hornsby and the raise-the-roof anthems of U2. It handily showcases Daniel's unique skills on fingerstyle guitar and piano, as well as composing memorable melodies with weighty lyrics. To create the video, Daniel started with photographs of real-world objects, which were then edited and comped together using Adobe Suite, followed by processing and animating using various AI tools, and then back to Adobe Suite for final assembly and editing. The result is a visual and auditory journey across a futuristic landscape.

"Lift Me Up is a song about longing, about yearning for more than this damaged life has to offer," Daniel says. "I have always wanted to create art in many different media, but music has always been the core thing in my life. The futuristic visuals of Lift Me Up, combined with the retro vibe of the music, make a sort of Cyber-Americana that has been driving my output for the past several years."

Alexx Calise and Dennis Morehouse produced the original song, and Christopher Gregson served as director of photography for the live-action portions of the video. All of the imagery, animations, and post-production were by Daniel.

The Lift Me Up music video is now available for streaming on YouTube, and the song is available on all major streaming  platforms.

Booking and press inquiries should be directed to [email protected]. View Lift Me Up on YouTube. Find Daniel on Spotify, Apple Music, his homepage DangerKatt.com, or on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok at @thedangerkatt.

