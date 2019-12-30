Daniel Corrales's New Book El Futuro De Nuestra Historia, A Perspicacious Read That Tackles The Core Of Being Human Throughout Time

Daniel Corrales shares, "The human being has always asked himself the same questions about who we are, where we come from, or where we are going. Today we make a journey through science fiction through all times, based on the history of our planet, trying to find possible answers that help define our own purpose and allow us to acquire knowledge of the environment around us, giving opportunity through education to find answers to our questions. And if we do not get them, we will always continue to look for them in the field of learning so that through knowledge, our lives will be enriched."

Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Corrales's new book, El Futuro de Nuestra Historia, will inspire readers with knowledge on human philosophy that has deeply influenced history and has meliorated life as time progresses.

Consumers who wish to be enlightened with ideas on the human credo can purchase El Futuro de Nuestra Historia in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058988/Daniel_Corrales.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

