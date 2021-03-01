Daniel Dimm Brings Experience and Skill to Eclipse as New VP of Sales

CAPE CORAL, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Luke, President and CEO of Eclipse Corporation is honored to announce the addition of Daniel Dimm to the Eclipse team as Vice President of Sales.

With more than 25 years of experience working in the ERP communities, providing software solutions and professional services, Dimm brings a wide range of skills and knowledge to Eclipse Corporation and its DocOrigin customers.

Eclipse Corporation

"I have been working with the Progress technology since 1990, and started with QAD ERP in 1996," Dimm explained. "I started working with PPG and Eaton in 2008, providing innovative software solutions for their QAD ERP systems that they still rely on today as part of their mission-critical systems."

Working with Eclipse from his home in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Dimm is originally from Shamokin, Pennsylvania and received his BS in Computer Information Systems from Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg Pennsylvania. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Dimm is also a highly accomplished business owner, with many speaking, writing and software design credits to his name.

When he is not touting the features and benefits of DocOrigin to his team or prospective customers, Dimm enjoys spending time with his family in outdoor pursuits such as hiking, sailing and flying as a private pilot – and when he has time you can usually find him busy with a woodworking or remodeling project. His life soundtrack usually contains some Johnny Cash – when he's not strumming his own guitar.

For more information on the features and benefits of Eclipse Corporation and DocOrigin, make contact with the expert, Daniel Dimm, Vice President of Sales, at [email protected]

