Daniel Gordon, Managing Partner GLD Partners LP, Accepted into Forbes Business Council

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Gordon, Managing Director of GLD Partners, LP, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Daniel Gordon was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Daniel Gordon into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Daniel has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Daniel will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Daniel Gordon will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"It is an honor to be invited to join such a distinguished group of professionals. I am incredibly grateful to Forbes for this recognition and I am very much looking forward to this opportunity."

GLD Partners, LP is a privately held, diversified alternative investment management firm committed to a long-term focused investment approach to select investments, across industries and geographies. For general inquiries about GLD Partners, LP, please contact [email protected] or call 213-616-0011

