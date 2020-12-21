Daniel Gutierrez to join Peak Support as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Support is pleased to announce that it has hired its first Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Gutierrez.

"We are thrilled to welcome Danny as our first Chief Financial Officer," says Jonathan Steiman, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Support. "He brings a wealth of experience, having excelled in established firms as well as in a high-growth startup environment. He has the perfect background to help Peak Support reach the next level of growth."

"When we interviewed Danny, we were impressed by his background, his thoughtfulness, and his strategic insight," says Hannah Steiman, Peak Support's Chief Operating Officer. "Most importantly, he will be a great fit with Peak Support's culture and core values. I'm so happy to have him on the team."

Peak Support provides exceptional customer service outsourcing services for high-growth companies in ecommerce, social media, software, gaming, services, and other industries. Founded in 2015, Peak Support has nearly 500 team members across the U.S. and the Philippines.

Before Peak Support, Gutierrez's most recent role was as CFO of B.Good, the fast casual restaurant chain. Prior to B.Good, he worked at Restaurant Brands International and Ernst & Young. Originally from Miami, he has both a Master's and a Bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Florida.

"Peak Support has shown tremendous results over its first five years. I am excited to join such a committed & dynamic team as they move forward into the next phase of growth." says Danny about his new position with Peak Support.

As Chief Financial Officer, Gutierrez will help lead Peak Support into 2021 by providing leadership and strategic advice as well as long-term business and financial planning.

About Peak Support

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Peak Support is a rapidly growing services provider dedicated to providing exceptional support to high-growth companies. We offer a wide array of services including customer support , sales operations , and business process outsourcing . Our global delivery model enables us to provide service from the Philippines and the U.S. We hire the best agents in the business and we are relentlessly dedicated to helping our clients succeed.

