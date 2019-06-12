Daniel Habif Confirms North American Tour

"Inquebrantables" will reach 13 cities in the United States and Canada. Tickets to go on sale tomorrow.

Loud and Live

Jun 12, 2019, 20:19 ET

MIAMI, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader and creator of the "Inquebrantable" ('Unbreakable') movement, Daniel Habif announces his first world tour, where he will visit more than 100 cities between Canada, Europe, the United States and Latin America.

With more than 7.6 million followers across  his social networks and almost 100 million views on his YouTube channel, the Mexican Daniel Habif has become the most influential voice of Hispanic speakers in the world.

His social leadership creations such as "Rodéate de Gigantes",  "El Cartel del Bien" and "Inquebrantable" are impacting profoundly on the rise of a new generation of leaders in Spanish speech.

His conferences, videos, poetry and the #INQUEBRANTABLES movement have captivated millions of people in more than 20 countries.

Once again entertainment, marketing and media company, Loud and Live joins AlegriaCorp Management to proudly present this spokesperson for human reconciliation, empathy and inspiration on his tour #Inquebrantable throughout the United States and Canada, on the following dates:

09/05/2019       

Houston                  

Revention Music Center                   

7:00PM

09/14/2019       

Toronto                  

Queen Elizabeth Theatre                   

7:30PM

11/6/2019 

Washington  

Warner Theater    

8:00PM

11/7/2019 

Chicago     

Copernicus Theater     

8:00PM

11/8/2019 

Miami      

James L. Knight Center     

8:00PM

11/9/2019 

Orlando    

Hard Rock Live     

7:00PM

11/15/2019 

Denver      

Ellie Caulkins Opera House     

8:00PM

11/16/2019 

New York     

Colden Auditorium  

7:00PM

11/17/2019 

Boston       

Berklee Performance Center  

7:00PM

11/20/2019 

Dallas       

Majestic Theater  

8:00PM

11/22/2019 

Phoenix     

Celebrity  Theater                   

8:00PM

11/23/2019 

San Diego      

Balboa Theater 

7:00PM

11/24/2019 

San José      

San José Civic  

7:00PM

"Daniel Habif has been around the world inspiring this generation. It is an honor for Loud and Live to have the opportunity to bring it to all its public in the United States," expressed Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud and Live.

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing & Media and live events company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Based in Miami and with offices in San Francisco, Boston, Puerto Rico and Nashville, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for the public worldwide.
To find more information, visit www.loudlive.com and www.instagram.com/loud_live.

About the conference INQUEBRANTABLES:

An experience based on the design and application of new mental processes, clean of paradigms and emotional wounds.

Learn effective strategies to discover, develop and expand your talents and gifts.

Discover how the thoughts and emotions that generate our habits, opinions, beliefs and convictions are processed and created.

Modify and improve processes that are affecting your intimate, private and professional life.

Reinvent yourself by learning and applying the tools that show you the correct and effective way to master and direct your mind, soul and spirit in this HIGH VOLTAGE conference.

For more information about ticket sales please visit
danielhabif.com/tour-dates

