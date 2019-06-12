Daniel Habif Confirms North American Tour

His social leadership creations such as "Rodéate de Gigantes", "El Cartel del Bien" and "Inquebrantable" are impacting profoundly on the rise of a new generation of leaders in Spanish speech.

His conferences, videos, poetry and the #INQUEBRANTABLES movement have captivated millions of people in more than 20 countries.

Once again entertainment, marketing and media company, Loud and Live joins AlegriaCorp Management to proudly present this spokesperson for human reconciliation, empathy and inspiration on his tour #Inquebrantable throughout the United States and Canada, on the following dates:

09/05/2019 Houston Revention Music Center 7:00PM 09/14/2019 Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre 7:30PM 11/6/2019 Washington Warner Theater 8:00PM 11/7/2019 Chicago Copernicus Theater 8:00PM 11/8/2019 Miami James L. Knight Center 8:00PM 11/9/2019 Orlando Hard Rock Live 7:00PM 11/15/2019 Denver Ellie Caulkins Opera House 8:00PM 11/16/2019 New York Colden Auditorium 7:00PM 11/17/2019 Boston Berklee Performance Center 7:00PM 11/20/2019 Dallas Majestic Theater 8:00PM 11/22/2019 Phoenix Celebrity Theater 8:00PM 11/23/2019 San Diego Balboa Theater 7:00PM 11/24/2019 San José San José Civic 7:00PM

"Daniel Habif has been around the world inspiring this generation. It is an honor for Loud and Live to have the opportunity to bring it to all its public in the United States," expressed Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud and Live.

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing & Media and live events company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Based in Miami and with offices in San Francisco, Boston, Puerto Rico and Nashville, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for the public worldwide.

About the conference INQUEBRANTABLES:

An experience based on the design and application of new mental processes, clean of paradigms and emotional wounds.

Learn effective strategies to discover, develop and expand your talents and gifts.

Discover how the thoughts and emotions that generate our habits, opinions, beliefs and convictions are processed and created.

Modify and improve processes that are affecting your intimate, private and professional life.

Reinvent yourself by learning and applying the tools that show you the correct and effective way to master and direct your mind, soul and spirit in this HIGH VOLTAGE conference.

