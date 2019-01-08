Daniel Habif, Ismael Triviño, Ingrid Hoffman and Aymée Nuviola Will Be the Special Guests in January of Ismael Cala Podcast

The podcast dMENTE Positivo is available free of charge each week on the platform http://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/dmente-positivo-con-ismael-cala/

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ismael Cala, life and business strategist, lecturer and author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership and emotional intelligence, will be presenting four new programs in January in his podcast dMENTE Positivo. This space is dedicated to awakening of conscience and personal growth.

The following is January's lineup of guests and topics:

Tuesday, January 8: Guest: Daniel Habif, leader of the movement #INQUEBRANTABLES. Starting off 2019 in a big way, Cala will be talking to one of the greatest motivators and speakers of our time. Habif talks about his beginnings in the world of communication media and also offers his opinion on concepts such as God, religion and spirituality.

Tuesday, January 15: Guest: Ismael Triviño, Colombian journalist, former producer of Oppenheimer Presenta on CNN en Español. He tells Cala about the important team work that has been The Millenial Way Show, a quality show showcasing various local and world leaders with the strength and determination to empower our youngsters.

Tuesday, January 22: Guest: Ingrid Hoffman, chef and celebrity of U.S. and Hispanic-American media. Author of the book Latin comfort foods made healthy. She talks about the traits she shares with the CEOs of world-renowned companies and brands and how she came to embrace the conflict that has helped her gain the most experience. She also explains the importance of healthy eating.

Tuesday, January 29: Guest: Aymée Nuviola, Cuban singer and star of the series on the life of Celia Cruz. This past November, she took home her first Latin Grammy. Nuviola talks with Cala about the importance of having a strong team on and off stage, as well as the integrity between the artist and his or her image, life and behavior, something that can only be achieved through greater spirituality.

Ismael Cala – together with Lorena Susso and Moe Morales – will be offering four programs this first month of 2019 filled with information and recommendations in the podcast dMENTE Positivo, distributed free of charge by the platform reVolver: http://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/dmente-positivo-con-ismael-cala/

The podcast is available for simultaneous downloading in Apple, Podcast, Google Play, and Spotify.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist, for five and a half years Ismael Cala was the host of the CNN en Espanol primetime program CALA. A businessman and social entrepreneur, he is the author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal growth, including "El poder de escuchar" (The power of listening) and "Despierta con Cala" (Wake up with Cala). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969 and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He coauthored "Beat the Curve" with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at York University in Toronto and has a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is the President and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

