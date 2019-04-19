Daniel Harwin, Esq. of Fort Lauderdale-Based Freedland Harwin Valori, PL and Todd Michaels, Esq. of Coral Gables-Based Haggard Law Firm Achieve $24.5 Million Verdict for Plaintiffs in Wrongful Death Following Childbirth Case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Harwin, Esq., partner with Fort Lauderdale-based Freedland Harwin Valori, PL, and Todd Michaels, Esq., with the Coral Gables-based Haggard Law Firm achieved a $24.5 million verdict for their clients, the plaintiffs ― the surviving husband and children of Lilia Torres― against several of her doctors in a wrongful death case, in Florida's 17th Circuit Court. In July 2015, Mrs. Torres bled to death following childbirth.

Freedland Harwin Valori Partner Dan Harwin

The defendants in the case were Adolfo Gonzalez-Garcia, M.D.; Jorge Gallo, M.D.; Julio Coello, M.D.; Kei Nakanishi, M.D.; and Phoenix Obstetrics Gynecology, LLC. The case number is CACE18001011(25).

The jury awarded damages to Torres' husband, and each of the four surviving children of Mrs. Torres. All four children were compensated by the jury for "the loss of parental companionship, instruction and guidance and … pain and suffering as a result of Lilia Torres' injury and death."

The trial focused on the impact Torres' death had on her family. According to a complaint filed in the case, Torres died following massive bleeding due to complications during childbirth. After an approximate 2-hour deliberation, the jury reached its verdict.

In 2015, 34-year-old Torres was pregnant with her fourth child and received prenatal medical care and treatment from the defendants. She was scheduled for the procedure on July 21 at 10 a.m. However, it was not performed until after midnight on July 22. After delivering her baby, she then bled to death. The defendants denied wrongdoing throughout the litigation. Only after extensive depositions, discovery, expert testimony and prolonged litigation, the defendants admitted liability shortly before trial.

"While this case is a tragedy for the Torres family, we are extremely pleased with the $24.5 million verdict achieved for this family, resulting from the 2015 loss of their beloved wife and mother," said Harwin. "In these types of cases, it is important for plaintiffs not to face it alone.

"At Freedland Harwin Valori, PL, we have over 60 combined years of experience handling these complex matters," he continued. "We have a thorough understanding of personal injury, medical malpractice, and negligence laws, as well as the knowledge to negotiate with insurance claims adjusters. As in this case and many others, we have the expertise to achieve success for our clients."

About Freedland Harwin Valori, PL

Freedland Harwin Valori, PL is a consumer justice law firm that has been involved in some of the nation's most significant litigation. Its practice areas include medical malpractice, defective drugs and medical devices, nursing home negligence, birth injury, auto accidents, and premises liability. Freedland Harwin Valori's main office is located at 110 SE 6th Street, #2300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. Its Weston office is located at 2400 N. Commerce Parkway, #109, Weston, FL 33326. To reach Freedland Harwin Valori, call (954) 467-6400. For more information, visit www.fhvlegal.com.

