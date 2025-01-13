Daniel Hendler Promoted to Principal at McKool Smith

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith is pleased to announce the promotion of Daniel Hendler to Principal in the firm's New York office, effective January 1, 2025.

"Over the years, Dan has consistently demonstrated exceptional legal skills, strong business acumen, and an unwavering dedication to our clients," said McKool Smith Chairman and Principal David Sochia. "He has truly earned this promotion, and we are excited to welcome him to our Principal ranks."

As a member of the firm's financial litigation practice, Daniel represents clients in all aspects of complex commercial and antitrust litigation, with a specialized focus on high-stakes disputes involving complex financial products, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) claims. His courtroom prowess has earned him recognition among the Best Lawyers 2025 listing of "Ones to Watch." Daniel is a graduate of Columbia Law School and earned an Honors in Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business.

With more than 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The Firm has secured 18 nine-figure jury verdicts and 16 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the Firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

For more information, please contact Keith Hill at (903) 923.9005 or email [email protected].

SOURCE McKool Smith