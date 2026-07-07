Daniel J. McDevitt of McDevitt & Cobb, P.C. Selected to 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers

Chicago personal injury attorney earns peer recognition for the 11th consecutive year from Super Lawyers.

CHICAGO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel J. McDevitt, a principal attorney at McDevitt & Cobb, P.C., has been selected to Super Lawyers for the eleventh consecutive year, spanning 2016 through 2026. This sustained recognition highlights McDevitt's consistent professional achievement and peer acknowledgment in the legal community. For individuals seeking expert legal counsel in personal injury and wrongful death matters, McDevitt & Cobb, P.C. offers free case evaluations and operates on a contingency basis, ensuring clients pay no cost unless the firm secures a win. Learn more about the firm's services at https://mcdevittlaw.com/.

"Our goal is to handle every aspect of your personal injury claim so you can focus on your health and recovery," said Daniel J. McDevitt, Founding Partner. "Our clients hire us to maximize their financial recovery and to handle every step along the way."

Daniel J. McDevitt has been selected to Illinois Super Lawyers for the 11th consecutive year. Post this

Sustained Peer Recognition in Personal Injury Law

The Super Lawyers selection process is a peer-reviewed rating service that honors attorneys who have attained a high degree of professional achievement and peer recognition. This consecutive recognition, spanning more than a decade, reflects the consistent quality of McDevitt's work as acknowledged by his peers. He concentrates his practice in Chicago on car, truck, and motorcycle accident claims, premises liability, and medical malpractice. His Super Lawyers recognition includes:

2026 Illinois Super Lawyers — Selected to the most recent list, marking 11 consecutive years of recognition.

Super Lawyers (2016–2026) — Selected each year over the span, an honor reserved for no more than 5% of attorneys in the state.

Rising Stars (2008–2011) — Named earlier in his career, a distinction reserved for no more than 2.5% of Illinois attorneys and limited to those age 40 or under or in practice 10 years or less.

A Track Record of High-Caliber Advocacy

This continuous Super Lawyers selection aligns with Daniel J. McDevitt's other independent top-tier ratings. His membership in the Million Dollar Advocate Forum further underscores McDevitt & Cobb, P.C.'s commitment to high-caliber advocacy and ethical standards. These independent validations reinforce the firm's credibility and its ability to compete effectively in the Chicago personal injury market.

The firm's sustained reputation helps build trust with prospective clients, peers, and referral sources, particularly at the critical juncture when injured individuals are choosing legal representation. This consistent recognition strengthens McDevitt & Cobb, P.C.'s standing, supporting continued growth and client referrals.

SOURCE McDevitt & Cobb, P.C.