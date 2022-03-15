Daniel J. Ocasio Earns Recognition in "Top 100 Attorneys" Magazine

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Top 100 Magazine has selected Daniel J. Ocasio for the cover of their 2022 list of the Top 100 Attorneys in the industry.

The Top 100 Magazine features influential leaders within their respective fields. In addition, the magazine highlights why individuals were selected to be a part of their elite peer groups and interviews participants to learn more about their background and what motivates their practices.

Top 100 Magazine has included Ocasio on the cover for his groundbreaking work with the Daniel J. Ocasio Whistleblower Law Group (DJO). Devoted to representing whistleblowers, Ocasio and his partners focus on exposing fraud across the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and financial industries.

One of Ocasio's biggest cases was against Apria Healthcare Group in 2017, which he led with Christopher Piacentile, CFE, DJO's current Director of Investigations, a former whistleblower himself, and Ocasio's self-proclaimed "best friend."

"Before we founded DJO, we started investigating respiratory corruption, and Apria was just the tip of the iceberg," Ocasio stated. "That industry is full of systemic fraud and noncompliance on equipment, and the taxpayers are the ones footing the astronomical bill."

Since 2017, Ocasio has used this experience to fortify his team and continue fighting for justice by giving whistleblowers a safe platform to tell their stories and seek justice for U.S. Taxpayers. With their courageous clients, Ocasio has successfully filed over 100 cases against some of the largest healthcare providers in the nation by helping others report fraud.

From humble beginnings, Ocasio recognizes the importance of lifting the voices of those who are often taken advantage of by big corporations. "I was raised by my grandparents. They survived the Great Depression, and a penny goes a long way, so perpetrators of fraud feeding off taxpayers just boils my blood to no end. I cannot turn a blind eye to it."

"That's why I'm going to work harder than anyone else in the room," Ocasio proclaims. "Every day, I get to look in the mirror and say that I represent the good guys, the brave women, and men who come forward when they witness a company defrauding the federal government. My clients drive me, and I am proud to represent them."

Along with Christopher Piacentile and the DJO Whistleblower Law Group, Ocasio wants individuals to know that it's okay to speak their truth, enact change, and demand justice by learning how to report fraud.

"Just the thought of becoming a whistleblower can be both stressful and daunting," said Piacentile. "My goal with any client is to help them make this decision and bring a level of calmness when walking them through the arduous but rewarding process of blowing the whistle."

To read Ocasio's interview with The Top 100 Magazine, click here or visit www.thetop100magazine.com/daniel-ocasio-esq.

About the DJO Whistleblower Law Group

Daniel J. Ocasio created his law firm with a mission to assist individuals in reporting fraudulent activity. Comprised of a highly experienced team of whistleblower experts, lawyers, and even former whistleblowers, our team has investigated and participated in some of the largest and most groundbreaking whistleblower cases.

