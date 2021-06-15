Daniel Javaheri, DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Javaheri, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dentist for his outstanding achievements in the medical field and his professional excellence at Smiles by Design San Diego and Main Street Dental.

Daniel Javaheri, DDS

Highly committed to his profession, Dr. Daniel Javaheri is a distinguished dentist with over 17 years of experience and knowledge in general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry. He has practiced both in New York and for the past several years in Southern California, where he settled in North San Diego County. In his current capacity, he treats patients at the Smiles by Design Dental practice in San Diego, CA, and at Main Street Dental in Vista, CA. Both practices provide patients with premier cosmetic dentistry services such as professional teeth whitening, Invisalign® straightening, dental implants, and emergency dental services.



A graduate of the New York University College of Dentistry, Dr. Javaheri continues to remain abreast of the latest advancements in his field. He maintains active memberships with the American Dental Association, the San Diego County Dental Society, and the California Dental Association. In addition, he has pursued thousands of hours of continuing education in "Lumineers" cosmetic veneers, Invisalign, progressive orthodontics and is also certified by the California Academy of Implant Dentistry. Dr. Javaheri has participated in extensive research and has been published by the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the UC Davis Medical Center.



In his spare time, Dr. Javaheri enjoys traveling and spending time with family. He also devotes his time to charitable organizations, including Wounded Warriors and the San Diego Rescue Mission.



Dr. Javaheri dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife Shiva, children, and his parents Henry and Efi, whom he thanks for their love and support.



To learn more, please visit https://www.sbdsd.com/ and www.msdsmiles.com.



