Daniel Joseph Renna is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Joseph Renna is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional in the Design & Construction Consulting fields, acknowledging his exemplary work at the helm of DJR Consultant Services, LLC.

With three decades of experience in the construction industry, Mr. Renna is the President of Design & Construction Management at DJR Consultant Services, LLC. He has been in his current position for the past six years and provides design management consulting services for the corporate real estate industry.

Mr. Renna's specialty is a focus on providing accurate project feasibility reports (business plans/budgets/milestone timelines), following code compliance and safety guidelines, and delivering results both on-time and within budget. He is highly adept at leading development-construction projects from the ground up, as well as build-outs, relocations, and renovations for schools, data centers, and public structures with a combined value of over $4.5B. He is skilled in creating financial models, business plans, request for proposal (RFP) development, bid processing, and associated tasks relating to corporate real estate operations and construction management. He has the proven ability to manage concurrent projects while maintaining top-notch client satisfaction successfully.

Mr. Renna also holds several technical proficiencies, including knowledge of the NYC Department of Buildings (DOB), NYFD, OSHA, and Fire Safety regulations. He is a member of the planning boards and environmental development boards of New Jersey and Long Island.

Among his greatest accomplishments is building schools and being there for the opening ceremonies and first day of school; it's an incredible and joyful display of the fruits of his labor. Among his keys to success is solid hard work. Mr. Renna asserts that straight after high school, he went into the building trade. All of his knowledge is based on experience. His immediate goal is connecting/networking with like-minded peers.

Mr. Renna has received proclamations from Nassau County governmental agencies for his charitable work at the Christine Renna Foundation, named after his brother's deceased daughter. The organization works to help combat childhood cancer.

