Daniel Karon Launches Your Lovable Lawyer to Help Americans Protect their Legal Rights

CLEVELAND, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- How do Americans protect their legal rights if they don't know what they are?

That question led attorney Daniel Karon to launch Your Lovable Lawyer , a free, educational website designed to promote legal wellness.

Danny Karon, Your Lovable Lawyer

Karon believes a societal bias exists that denies access to justice to people who need it the most. And the data backs him up. According to the Legal Services Corporation's most recent Justice Gap Survey, low-income Americans reported most of society's civil legal problems yet received inadequate or no legal help to resolve them.

Karon addresses that unfairness by making justice more accessible to people who don't have access to a lawyer and by providing timely and topical information on consumer rights.

"My website offers actionable insight into common legal problems and describes pitfalls in a way that everyone can—indeed, needs to—understand," explains Karon.

From cell phone contracts to speeding tickets to mask mandates, Karon shares one- to two-minute videos on trending topics you need to know about right now.

For nearly 30 years, Karon has successfully represented plaintiffs and defendants in consumer class-action lawsuits. He chairs the American Bar Association National Institute on Class Actions, the nation's largest and most prominent non-partisan class-action program for lawyers, judges, and professors.

Karon is also passionate about education. He teaches class-action litigation at the University of Michigan Law School and The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and has taught complex litigation at Columbia Law School. He writes a column on civil justice for the popular legal daily Law360, has published articles in several other publications, and is writing his first novel - a legal thriller.

Now he's educating consumers. "Becoming powerful in your life means taking control of three areas: your physical, financial, and legal health," Karon says. "It's my mission to provide clear and easy-to-understand information that empowers you to improve your legal wellness."

