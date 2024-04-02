Daniel Kim joins Assurity as Senior Sales Manager for Individual Sales

LINCOLN, Neb., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Kim joined Assurity as its new Senior Sales Manager for the West region, joining Regional Wholesaler Lorraine Jessich as the point of contact for Individual Sales in California, Arizona, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii.

Kim brings more than a decade of experience to the role, having served previously in wholesale and relationship management positions throughout the industry. He has deep experience with life and supplemental health products, digital sales development and building relationships with independent distribution, IMOs and BGAs.

"I couldn't be more excited to have Daniel join our team," says Nathan Driskill, Vice President of Individual Sales at Assurity. "His strengths and expertise in collaborating with a wide range of producers make him a great addition to our growing team."

Kim lives in Southern California with his wife and two daughters. He enjoys visits to national parks and cross-country road trips, as well as cooking barbecue and playing golf or tennis. He spends his free time serving at his local church.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We help people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that's easy to understand and buy. We all share in the future we create and believe in using our business as a force for good.

SOURCE Assurity