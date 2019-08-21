SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel L. Rasmussen, EAMP is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Certified Functional Medicine Specialist at Pinnacle Integrative Medicine.

As a Holistic Treatment Center with a National area of distribution, Pinnacle Integrative Medicine offers a variety of services such as Oriental Medicine and Acupuncture Services.



Mr. Rasmussen is a recognized public and corporate wellness speaker presenting a series of workshops that help others reach their goals in their health, personal and professional lives. With his keys to success being his mentors throughout his life, Daniel was inspired by his mother's perseverance and resolve in the face of enormous health problems and her surviving and reversing them. For others in his field, Daniel's advice would be "fixing the root of the problem."

Throughout his education and training, Mr. Rasmussen graduated from the prestigious Bastyr University in 2008 with a Master of Science degree in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and completed an internship at Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine where he gained significant clinical experience seeing more than 50 patients per day. Mr. Rasmussen is certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM).

To further his professional development, Diplomate of Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM) and licensed to practice Acupuncture in the state of Washington.

In his free time, Daniel enjoys any rigorous outdoors activities; backpacking, camping, skiing, rock climbing, cycling. He loves eating healthy and cooking with fresh organic ingredients.

Daniel dedicates this recognition to his mom, Kym V. Nichols for not giving up on her health challenges and conquering them.

For more information, please visit www.pinnacleintegrative.com.

