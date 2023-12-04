DANIEL LANGLOIS AND DOMINIQUE MARCHAND

The Daniel Langlois Foundation

04 Dec, 2023, 12:18 ET

A Tribute to Quebec Visionaries

MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The sudden and tragic death of Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand has taken everyone by surprise. In the coming weeks and months, details of the exact circumstances of their passing will be revealed as the Dominican police authorities and justice system proceed to the investigation.

Today, our primary focus is to highlight the extraordinary contributions made by Daniel and Dominique to the people of Dominica. Among them are the development of the eco-friendly complex, COULIBRI RIDGE, a source of national pride, their outstanding civic commitment through the REZDM (Resilient Dominica Project) Foundation in the island's reconstruction after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017, and Dominique Marchand's educational efforts with the HUMANE SOCIETY.

Daniel Langlois's stellar career left a profound influence on contemporary cinema. The global success of his 3D animation program, SOFTIMAGE, stands as a testament to his visionary leadership. Let's also remember the EX-CENTRIS Complex, the DANIEL LANGLOIS FOUNDATION, and CLUB 357c which are eloquent testimonies to the remarkable social commitment of this extraordinary individual.

COULIBRI RIDGE, REZDM, and THE DANIEL LANGLOIS FOUNDATION join the entire Quebec community in offering both families their sincere condolences.

SOURCE The Daniel Langlois Foundation

