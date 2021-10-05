Daniel Larson, DC, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

STILLWATER, Minn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Larsen, DC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Doctor for his outstanding medical achievements and professional excellence at Rivertown Health & Wellness.

Daniel Larsen, DC

Having led a distinguished health career for 25 years, Dr. Larsen has garnered a commendable reputation as a leading authority on chronic pain. He is a well-respected Doctor of Chiropractic and has served Stillwater and the surrounding communities in Minnesota and Wisconsin at his private practice, Rivertown Health & Wellness, since 2004. An expert in all facets of his work, Dr. Larsen gets to the root cause of chronic conditions by using the newest technologies, including pulse electromagnetic field therapy, acoustic therapy, synaptic electronic therapy, laser technology, and oxygen therapy. He also works closely with metabolic programs.

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Larsen completed over 300 credits in engineering and pre-medical undergraduate studies, which qualified him for chiropractic school. He later received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Parker College of Chiropractic in Dallas, TX, followed by advanced certifications from the Spine Institute of San Diego. Always striving for excellence, he took several classes at Harvard Medical School and is a Fellow of the International Academy of Medical Acupuncture. Dr. Larsen is a board-certified Naturopathic Physician in addition to being board-certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy.

Dr. Larsen remains passionate about keeping up to date on new advances in Neurological and Rehabilitative Care. He maintains active member memberships with the Christian Chiropractic Association and the Colorado Chiropractic Association.

An active member of his community, Dr. Larsen devotes his time as a volunteer with youth functions at Eaglebrook Church.

When he is not in the clinic practicing healthcare, Dr. Larsen enjoys staying active by participating in various sporting activities, including boating, snowmobiling, and riding his motorcycle.

Dr. Larsen dedicates this honorable recognition in loving memory of his father, John Larsen, MD; to his mother, Mrs. Marilyn Larsen, who urged him to enter chiropractic school; and his brother, Steve Larsen, for his support.

