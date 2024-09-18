Daniel Lubetzky, Founder of KIND Snacks and the Builders Movement, Joins ABC's Hit Series Shark Tank as a Regular Shark

With a focus on helping entrepreneurs build human bridges and enduring enterprises, Lubetzky becomes the show's first new regular Shark in over a decade

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks, a company Lubetzky grew from an idea into an iconic multi-billion-dollar brand, officially joins ABC's critically acclaimed, multi-Emmy® Award-winning business-themed unscripted series, Shark Tank, as the show's first new regular Shark in over a decade. Lubetzky becomes part of the regular cast, including Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, following five consecutive seasons as one of the show's most popular recurring guests. Lubetzky's notable Shark Tank investments have included his $1M in Yellow Leaf Hammocks and his deals with FitFighter, Tandm Surf, Toast-It, and HummViewer.

Daniel Lubetzky, a Mexican American immigrant and son of a Holocaust survivor, says, "It's an honor to be part of a production that continues to educate, entertain, and unite Americans behind the spirit of building together. I am so excited to be part of this fun, hilarious, exceptionally smart cast and crew. Most of all, I am looking forward to partnering with entrepreneurs from all walks of life as they come to Shark Tank for their chance to realize the American dream."

Also a founder of the global civic initiative, the Builders Movement , Lubetzky seeks to bring to the tank a focus on building both human bridges and enduring enterprises. His investment company, Camino Partners , operates with a similar lens toward building long-term enterprise value by investing in values-aligned leaders.

Shark Tank, produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television, has become a culturally defining series, amassing an amazing $11 billion in retail sales from deals offered in the Tank.

Shark Tank Executive Producer, Clay Newbill, says, "As a Guest Shark for the past five seasons, Daniel has earned his spot with the Sharks. He is a self-made founder of a multi-billion dollar company, has all the qualities we look for in a Shark, and possesses an authentic desire to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Daniel is a welcome addition to our panel and we look forward to working with him for many seasons to come."

Shark Tank fans can look for Lubetzky on new episodes throughout Season 16, which kicks off Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC and is available to stream next-day on Hulu.

SOURCE Daniel Lubetzky