Daniel Marcus, former co-head of Tradition EMEA, joins NowCM

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Marcus, former co-head of Tradition EMEA, one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products, has agreed to assist NowCM as a strategic advisor.

Daniel brings almost two decades of experience in both business and legal environments within financial markets that will successfully support the ambitious growth plans of NowCM - the most complete and only European regulated cloud-native platform and marketplace that allows access, process optimization and price discovery to reshape the global primary bond market. Daniel is a qualified solicitor and was previously General Counsel at Tradition. Prior to this, he was Senior Counsel at the London Stock Exchange, where he was responsible for regulatory, IT, corporate and commercial legal work.

Daniel comments: "I am excited to be working with NowCM to assist in its growth strategy. Efficiency, cost-saving and democratisation of both access for issuers, banks and investors are subjects that are close to my heart, and I look forward to assisting Robert Koller, CEO and Founder of NowCM, and the NowCM team to expand their global footprint."

Daniel is also CEO of MarcX, a business consultancy company. Prior to MarcX, he was responsible for the development and implementation of strategic initiatives for Tradition.

Daniel helped to create and was the CEO of two consortium-based electronic trading platforms (Trad-X and ParFX) and acted as the primary point of contact with central banks, regulators, trade associations and administrators. He was instrumental in the creation of the ICE Swap Rate and the implementation of a similar solution to the successor for LIBOR – Term SONIA – in partnership with the industry. He also helped create the CCP switch service.

Dan has written many submissions to industry-wide consultations, and authored various articles, op-eds and publications. He has also appeared as a subject matter expert on television, radio and industry panels.

NowCM CEO and Founder, Robert Koller, says: "I am delighted that NowCM is gaining such a proven industry expert and leader as Daniel. I am convinced that Daniel's skills will perfectly line up with the dynamic development of the company's business goals to transform capital markets and solve real-life problems and challenges of banks, issuers and investors."

