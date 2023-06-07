Daniel McCaffrey Named Lord Chair in Measurement and Statistics

PRINCETON, N.J., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS CEO Amit Sevak announced the appointment of Daniel McCaffrey as ETS's Frederic M. Lord Chair in Measurement and Statistics. McCaffrey will serve as a leading voice in psychometrics and statistics and help to advance the evolution of assessment science and practice.

"Dan's record of achievement, impact and character embody the spirit of ETS's Lord Chair in Measurement and Statistics," said Sevak. "I know he will have a pivotal role in shaping the future of assessment."

Dan McCaffrey, ETS's Frederic M. Lord Chair in Measurement and Statistics
"For the past 10 years, Dan has been a distinguished voice for ETS's statistical and psychometric research programs," said Kadriye Ercikan, Vice President of Research at ETS. "He has made significant contributions to ETS's teacher evaluations, causal models, and has been at the helm of psychometric and data analysis testing programs, and large-scale assessment contracts. I can think of no one more deserving than Dan to receive this prestigious recognition."

In 2000, the ETS Board of Trustees established the Lord Chair to honor ETS Psychometrician Frederic M. Lord for his vast contributions to the fields of statistics and psychometrics.

"We're working to reimagine a new paradigm of assessment to provide actionable insights in teaching and learning," said McCaffrey. "I am excited to stand at the intersection of this innovative work and am dedicated to developing the future direction of psychometrics, measurement and statistics."

McCaffrey joined ETS in 2013 as a Principal Research Scientist in the Research & Development Psychometrics, Statistics, and Data Sciences division, and led the Psychometric Analysis and Research unit from 2017 to 2023. Prior to his tenure at ETS, Dan was a statistical thought leader and expert at RAND Corporation, where he served as PNC Chair in Policy and Analysis and Head of the Statistics Group.

McCaffrey will serve as the third ETS Lord Chair, succeeding Robert Mislevy (2010–2021) and Paul Holland (2000–2006).

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide.

