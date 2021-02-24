Daniel McHale Joins Praesidium to Lead Client Service and Business Development Strategy

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidium Investment Management Company ("Praesidium"), announced today that the firm has appointed Daniel McHale as Director of Client Service and Business Development. McHale joins Praesidium from Morgan Stanley where he served as Executive Director, Head of Business Development, leading a hedge fund solutions platform with over $22 billion in assets under management and spearheading client engagement for one of the world's fastest growing large, global asset managers. Prior to Morgan Stanley, McHale held senior roles at RSP Investments, Lyster Watson & Co LLC, FBR Capital Markets, and Sanford C. Bernstein & Co LLC.

With over 20 years of alternative investments and business development experience, McHale is well positioned to work with Praesidium's senior leadership and investment team to build upon the firm's strong history of client engagement and meet the needs of sophisticated institutional and high-net worth investors. Praesidium's clients will benefit from McHale's expertise and diverse skillset in investment management and client service.

Peter Uddo and Kevin Oram, founders of Praesidium said, "Dan is a valuable addition to our team and his deep knowledge and experience working with sophisticated clients will be a huge asset to Praesidium. We are fortunate to have Dan join the team and with his help look forward to enhancing Praesidium's already industry-leading client service."

McHale said, "It is an honor to join the Praesidium team and I look forward to working with all of my new colleagues to enhance and grow our business by bringing our clients high-touch, personalized service underpinned by the firm's focus on differentiated idea generation, rigorous analysis and collaborative engagement with high-quality companies across industries and market capitalizations."

About Praesidium Investment Management

Praesidium Investment Management Company is a value-oriented investment management firm with a strong long-term track record and disciplined investment process. Through its private equity approach to public market investing, Praesidium holds a concentrated public equity portfolio of long-term investments and seeks to generate strong absolute and relative returns while protecting capital over a multi-year investment period. The firm is recognized for its value-add investment strategy and constructive engagement with management teams and boards of undervalued and overlooked companies, as it seeks to help unlock business value through its strategic and opportunistic approach. Praesidium manages over $2 billion on behalf of like-minded, long-term investors primarily consisting of prominent university endowments, foundations, family offices and other institutional investors.

