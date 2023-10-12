Daniel Measurement & Control Appoints Tony Morris as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Measurement & Control ("Daniel"), a leading provider of innovative solutions in energy flow measurement, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Morris as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Morris joins Daniel from Aerzen USA Corporation, where he served as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Under his leadership, Aerzen achieved consistent growth in sales and operational capabilities. Mark Sponseller, who has served as Interim CEO of Daniel, will resume his previous role as chief financial officer.

Daniel's Chairman of the Board, Abel Osorio, said, "Tony is an accomplished and visionary leader with considerable experience and a demonstrated track record of success in the flow measurement industry. His strategic acumen, engineering expertise, and commitment to our core values of innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction make him the right leader to guide Daniel through its next phase of growth. We are excited to welcome Tony as we continue to expand our portfolio of reliable and accurate measurement products, and leading-edge services, for the global oil and gas industry."

Prior to Aerzen USA, Mr. Morris served as Executive Vice President and in other senior and global leadership roles at Furmanite, and as a Vice President/General Manager at CRANE Energy Flow Solutions. Tony holds an MBA from Temple University in Tokyo, Japan and a BS in Electronics Engineering Technology from DeVry University.

About Daniel Measurement & Control

Headquartered in Houston with a state-of-the-art, strategically located manufacturing facility in Chihuahua, Mexico, Daniel is a global leader in providing flow and energy measurement technologies and services to the natural gas and refined hydrocarbon industries. With an 85-year heritage as the preeminent supplier of engineered solutions for flow measurement in custody transfer applications, Daniel is the most trusted brand for customers across the energy and hydrocarbon supply chain.

