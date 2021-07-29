Daniel Moisand, CFP® Elected 2022 CFP Board Chair-Elect

From 1999-2001, he served on CFP Board's Board of Practice Standards, helping to draft and promulgate the first Financial Planning Practice Standards for CFP® professionals.

In 2008, he served as Chair of CFP Board's Disciplinary andEthics Commission , reviewing and taking appropriate action with respect to' alleged violations of the ethical and practice standards for CFP® professionals.

Since 2020, he has served on the Board of Directors of CFPBoard , and currently serves as Chair of CFP Board's Code and Standards Enforcement Committee (formerly "Appeals Committee").

"Dan has a distinguished career as a leader in the financial planning profession and brings great passion to the Board of Directors as a steward of our competency standards, ethics and enforcement programs," said CFP Board of Directors Chair Douglas S. King, CFP® . "We look forward to his continued leadership and contributions to CFP Board and to the next generation of CFP® professionals as we set, administer, and enforce certifications standards that warrant public trust."

"I'm honored to have been elected Board Chair-elect by my colleagues on the Board of Directors," said Moisand. "CFP® certification is the recognized standard of excellence for competent and ethical personal financial planning. I look forward to working with fellow Board members to continue raising the bar for the profession while building awareness of CFP® certification and access to CFP® professionals, for the public's benefit."

Moisand is a past national president and chair of the Financial Planning Association and served as a Trustee of the Foundation for Financial Planning from 2014-2019. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Florida State University and has been a CFP® professional since 1994.

The Board of Directors elected Moisand to the new role at its July 2021 meeting. Current Chair- Elect Kamila Elliott , CFP® will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors in 2022, and Moisand will become Chair of the Board in 2023.

