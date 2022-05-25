Daniel N. Kiridly, MD, MBA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel N. Kiridly, MD, MBA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Physician for his outstanding contributions to the Spinal Surgery field and in acknowledgment of his work with Hughston Clinic.

A fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Kiridly specializes in comprehensive adult spine surgery, with particular expertise in cervical and lumbar disc replacement. As part of his dedication to the most recent advances in spinal surgery, he provides minimally invasive surgery to his patients using advanced computer navigation and robotic assistance. He is in practice at Hughston Clinic in Nashville, TN. Since its founding in 1949, Hughston Clinic has continuously sought to provide the highest quality orthopedic care to patients. Today, the clinic is a leading institution for advanced orthopedic patient care and orthopedic research and medical training.

In pursuit of his medical career, Dr. Kiridly obtained a Bachelor of Science in Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology from Yale University and earned his Medical Degree from New York University's School of Medicine. While at NYU, he additionally received a Master of Business Administration at the NYU Stern School of Business. Following medical school, Dr. Kiridly completed an Internship and Residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at Northwell-Long Island Jewish Hospital's Department of Orthopedic Surgery in Lake Success, NY. He also completed Fellowship training in Endoscopic Spine Surgery at the Texas Back Institute.

He has published medical textbooks chapters on thoracic disc herniations and scholarly articles on the use of neuro-monitoring during spinal surgery. He has additionally presented research on the impact that diabetes has upon spinal surgery and cervical disc replacement outcomes for patients. Among his professional affiliations, Dr. Kiridly is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the North American Spine Society.

Dr. Kiridly thanks his entire family and his fiancée, Susan, for their support. He also dedicates this recognition to his mentors, David Essig, MD, and Theodore Belanger, MD.

