Daniel O. Hands is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Attorney in the field of Law as the President and Founder of the Law Offices of Daniel O. Hands.

Backed by forty years of professional excellence, Mr. Hands began his legal career serving the interstate trucking industry. Specializing in estate planning and trust administration, Mr. Hands spends a considerable amount of time presenting seminars, extending his wealth of knowledge to groups of finance professionals looking to expand their expertise. An adept writer, Mr. Hands is the co-author of Love, Money, Control: Reinventing Estate Planning, a planning book focused on providing readers with the broad skills necessary for estate maintenance, control of personal assets and business succession.

A leading estate and trust firm in the greater Chicago area, the Law Offices of Daniel O. Hands value personalized legal services. With the understanding that no two families are identical, the firm views each estate plan as distinct from previous cases, working to create a comprehensive management plan that addresses the unique needs of their clients. The firm represents clients and their families in Oak Brook, Cary and DuPage Counties in all sections of asset protection, fundamental estate planning, elder law and business succession.

In preparation for his career, Mr. Hands earned his bachelor's degree in business administration. Mr. Hands subsequently enrolled in Valparaiso University School of Law, obtaining a Juris Doctorate and opening his private practice post-graduation.

Remaining abreast of the latest developments, Mr. Hands is an esteemed member of the Illinois State and the DuPage County Bars, as well as a member of the Wealth Counsel, Elder Counsel, and County Bar Associations.

In his free time, Mr. Hands is an active member of his local amateur acting club.

Mr. Hands dedicates this recognition to his two daughters.

