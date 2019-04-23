CLARENDON HILLS, Ill., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel O. Hands is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Attorney in the field of Law as the President and Founder at the Law Offices of Daniel O. Hands.

Serving Clients and their Families in Oak Brook, Cary and throughout DuPage, McHenry Counties, IL, the Law Offices of Daniel O. Hands is devoted to primarily estate planning and related matters.

Practicing law for over 40 years, Mr. Hands began his legal career in the interstate trucking industry. An adept writer, Mr. Hands is the Co-author of Love, Money, Control: Reinventing Estate Planning. An accomplished Oak Brook Estate Planning & Trust Administration Attorney, Mr. Hands spends a generous amount of time presenting educational seminars to the general public as well as to select groups of financial professionals.

Throughout his education and training, Mr. Hands received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Western Michigan University and his Juris Doctorate from Valparaiso University School of Law.

To further his professional development, Mr. Hands is a member of Wealth Counsel, Elder Counsel, and the DuPage County Bar Association.

Mr. Hands is widowed and a father of two daughters, one with Special Needs.

For more information, please visit www.handslaw.com.

