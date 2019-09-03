Daniel P. Charles Joins Cohen & Steers as Head of Global Distribution

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to expanding its global footprint, Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) is pleased to announce that Daniel P. Charles has joined the firm as Head of Global Distribution. In this newly created role, Mr. Charles will lead all aspects of the company's business development and client service efforts, providing strategic direction for both institutional and intermediary markets across all regions. He will serve on the firm's Executive Committee.

Mr. Charles has been a leader in the investment industry for more than 30 years, bringing extensive experience creating and leading successful teams in sales, service, consultant relations, marketing, product development and product management. Most recently, he served in a similar capacity as Head of Global Distribution at William Blair, where his accomplishments included leading the firm's expansion into Australia and Canada. Before that, he served at Janus Capital Group, overseeing worldwide sales, client service and consultant relations.

Joseph Harvey, President and Chief Investment Officer, said:

"We welcome Dan to the Cohen & Steers team. His hands-on experience across multiple channels and regions will be critical to integrating and aligning our global institutional and wealth management teams. His leadership style is a strong fit for our collaborative culture, while his understanding of the market will be an invaluable resource as we look to strengthen our leadership in key markets and identify new opportunities."

Robert Steers, Chief Executive Officer, added:

"Thanks to our strong investment performance and talented distribution and marketing teams, Cohen & Steers has made tremendous inroads to new channels—entering the U.S. retirement fund market, expanding our outreach to the endowment, foundation, family office and bank trust segments, building out our offshore fund platform, and realigning our strategic efforts in Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Building on this success requires a deeper focus and coordination across disciplines, and we are excited Dan is joining us to provide strategic leadership for our distribution efforts."

Dan Charles, Head of Global Distribution, added:

"I am excited to be joining a world-class brand and team at Cohen & Steers, known for its leadership and performance in real assets and alternative income solutions, as well as its commitment to delivering positive client outcomes."

WEBSITE: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

SYMBOL: CNS (NYSE)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

