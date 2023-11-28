Daniel Pagel Joins Playvox as CEO to Accelerate the Next Stage of Growth

News provided by

Playvox

28 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading omnichannel contact center provider of Workforce Engagement Management solutions, announced today that Daniel Pagel has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"As Playvox positions itself for its next stage of growth, Daniel is uniquely suited to accelerate our momentum in the coming years," said Ryan Mandl of Five Elms, the majority shareholder / private equity owner of Playvox. "Daniel is known for driving results, along with having a relentless focus on customer experience, which makes him a perfect fit for this next stage of Playvox's journey. In addition, Daniel has an impressive track record with SaaS solutions and will help ensure Playvox continues to be the Workforce Engagement Management solution of choice for contact centers globally."

Before joining Playvox, Pagel was the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Britive, a leader in the cloud security and identity space. He also served as the CRO of NetMotion Software, which was acquired by Absolute Software for $340M by the Carlyle Group in June 2021. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at MobileIron and AT&T.

"I've spent my entire career providing solutions centered on better customer experiences. I'm thrilled to join Playvox - a company recognized as a leader in the Workforce Engagement space that provides a solution for the complex needs of the contact center - from AI-driven Quality Management to Workforce Management. In addition to joining a leadership team that has years of contact center expertise, I am thrilled to join a company that puts its customers and its teams at the heart of every decision," said Pagel. 

Pagel is especially excited about what's next for the company, including the upcoming release of AutoQA, which leverages AI to help Quality Analysts spend less time identifying potential issues and more time addressing any problems that could lead to a poor customer experience.

"When you provide the tools and insight to help contact center leaders make better decisions and empower agents, organizations can deliver better customer experiences. AutoQA is just another example of this and how we continue to innovate with a relentless focus on our customers. It's an incredibly exciting time to be joining this organization and  I'm honored to be part of the next stage of growth for Playvox," noted Pagel. 

About Playvox
Playvox's powerfully simple Workforce Engagement Management solutions transform customer care. We understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating solutions that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands and our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with platforms like Amazon Connect, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Learn more: www.playvox.com 

SOURCE Playvox

