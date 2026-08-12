Daniel Pannone Joins PKF O'Connor Davies as Managing Director in Transaction Advisory Services Practice

CRANFORD, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced that Daniel Pannone, CPA, CFE, has joined the organization as Managing Director in its Transaction Advisory Services practice. He is based out of the Cranford office.

Pannone brings more than 16 years of public accounting and consulting experience, with expertise in buy-side and sell-side financial due diligence, forensic accounting and dispute advisory and litigation support services. He has advised founder-led businesses, private equity firms and legal counsel on transactions across a range of industries, including technology, construction, manufacturing, professional services and consumer products. Daniel has also assisted clients and their legal counsel with post-acquisition disputes involving net working capital and earn-outs, as well as assistance with the preparation of indemnification claims.

"Daniel's extensive transaction advisory experience and forensic accounting expertise make him an excellent addition to our team," said Michael Curtiss, Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies. "His experience across buy-side and sell-side due diligence, litigation support and forensic accounting position him to deliver outstanding value to our clients as we continue to expand our Transaction Advisory Services practice."

Pannone's appointment reflects PKF O'Connor Davies' continued investment in its Transaction Advisory Services practice, enhancing the firm's ability to deliver strategic transaction support across industries and throughout the transaction lifecycle.

Before joining PKF O'Connor Davies, Pannone served as Managing Director at a national accounting firm, where he led business development initiatives and oversaw financial due diligence and post-acquisition dispute engagements. Prior to that role, he served as Principal at a national accounting firm, where he provided dispute advisory and litigation support services and led numerous financial due diligence engagements. Earlier in his career, he held management-level roles at a consulting firm and a "Big Four" accounting firm, where he provided forensic accounting and assurance services.

Pannone earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from The College of New Jersey. He is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in the State of New York and a Certified Fraud Examiner.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

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