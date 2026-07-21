PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes Denisse Moderski as Partner in State and Local Tax Practice

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced that Denisse Moderski, CPA, has joined the organization as a Partner in its State and Local Tax (SALT) practice. She is based in the firm's New York City office.

Moderski brings nearly 15 years of experience providing state and local tax advisory services to private equity firms, investment funds, closely held businesses and corporate taxpayers. She specializes in state and local income and franchise tax matters, helping clients navigate complex multistate tax issues and identify opportunities to improve tax efficiency.

Denisse's technical knowledge, practical perspective and commitment to client service make her a strong addition to our SALT practice," said Benjamin A. Beskovic, Tax Service Line Leader at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Her experience across complex multistate matters will enhance our ability to help clients uncover opportunities and address evolving tax requirements."

Moderski advises clients on complex state and local tax matters, with a focus on multistate tax planning, apportionment and sourcing, nexus, pass-through entity tax (PTET) planning, restructuring and state tax controversy. She also counsels clients on the state tax implications of mergers, acquisitions and other business transactions, including tax due diligence, transaction structuring and post-transaction planning.

Moderski has helped clients respond to the rapidly evolving PTET landscape and incorporate PTET planning into broader multistate and transaction strategies. A frequent speaker and author on emerging state tax developments, she works with businesses across industries to manage risk, address complex tax issues and support strategic business objectives.

Moderski is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from Rutgers University Business School and is a Certified Public Accountant in New Jersey and New York.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

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