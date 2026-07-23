Anthony DelValle Joins PKF O'Connor Davies as Partner in Real Estate Tax Practice

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced that Anthony DelValle, CPA, has joined the organization as Partner in its Real Estate Tax practice. He is based in the Firm's New York City office.

DelValle brings more than 25 years of experience providing tax planning, compliance and consulting services with a focus on real estate and partnership taxation. Throughout his career, he has advised commercial and residential real estate owners as well as high-net-worth individuals and their businesses on a broad range of tax planning and consulting matters.

"Anthony's extensive experience in real estate taxation and his deep understanding of partnership structures make him a strong addition to our team," said Benjamin A. Beskovic, Tax Service Line Leader at PKF O'Connor Davies. "His ability to deliver practical, tailored solutions to clients fully aligns with our commitment to provide quality service for a wide variety of individuals and organizations across our Real Estate Tax practice."

Prior to joining PKF O'Connor Davies, DelValle served as Managing Director at a national accounting and advisory firm, where he specialized in tax consulting for real estate owners, including securing tax reductions through certiorari proceedings and advising on complex tax matters impacting partnerships and limited liability companies (LLCs). Before that, he spent 16 years at another national accounting and advisory firm, progressing from Senior Tax Accountant to Director while developing deep expertise in partnership taxation and client advisory services. DelValle began his career with regional accounting firms, where he built a strong foundation in tax and client advisory services.

DelValle earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Pace University's Lubin School of Business and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York.

His appointment reflects PKF O'Connor Davies' continued investment in strengthening its Real Estate Tax practice and expanding the Firm's ability to serve clients in an evolving market.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

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