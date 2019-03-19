Daniel Papes Joins High-growth sndr, llc. as President and Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sndr, the information technology industry's leading provider of total enterprise data protection, announced today the appointment of Daniel Papes as President and Chief Commercial Officer. "I'm very excited to be joining the sndr team. We have an industry leading product that benefits thousands of enterprises and other organizations where data security is paramount, and the innovative sndr team will continue to lead the way in this crucial space," said Dan. Dan will oversee the day-to-day Commercial Operations of the company as it meets the rapidly growing demand for sndr's unparalleled security portfolio.

"We are delighted to have Dan on our leadership team," said Executive Chairman Rich Johnson. "Dan has significant experience leading technology businesses and driving them to hyper-growth while providing high value solutions to enterprise customers. His diverse experiences in multiple successful C-level roles will serve our customers and business very well."

Prior to joining sndr, Mr. Papes served as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Digital Realty, a $30B global provider of data center solutions. He also served as the President of Unify North America (formerly Siemens Networking Systems) which was acquired by Atos, and as Senior Vice President of Data Center and Cloud divisions at Westcon Group, a $5B global value added distributor. Mr. Papes also served in several senior leadership positions during 27 years at IBM, including Vice President of Global Cloud Sales, Vice President of Global Telecommunications Industry Sales, and Vice President of Mobile Enterprise Services. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and resides in Westchester County in NY.

About sndr:

sndr is the leading provider of secure-by-default software solutions for enterprises. It fully protects enterprise data while at rest, in transit on a network, and while in use. Created by some of the world's most respected cyber-security developers (originating with the Department of Defense), this SaaS solution and SDK provide unparalleled data security. It contains robust and unique features for enterprise control such that administrators can intervene in real-time and recall or delete access to any data object at any time. sndr enables the transport of huge files without compression delays, and all transactions inside the enterprise are logged in a secure "vault" for audit and compliance purposes. It is GDPR, PCI, HIPAA, FERPA, and CCPA compliant.

