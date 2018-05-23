Daniel R. Tishman To Chair Montefiore Medicine Trustee Board

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Daniel R. Tishman has been named Chair of the Board of Trustees of Montefiore Medicine, the umbrella organization for Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Mr. Tishman succeeds David A. Tanner, who served as Chair since 2007. The change became effective May 7, 2018.

"My longtime interest in life sciences and public health have led me to years of committed environmental activism," said Mr. Tishman. "Now I'm thrilled to continue and expand that work as Chair, and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to advise Montefiore and Einstein on how to grow its research enterprise, advance its medical and scientific education programs, and continue to provide the best patient care in the Bronx, Westchester and beyond. I look forward to building on this rich track record of community service and leadership."

Mr. Tishman is a longtime supporter of Montefiore Einstein and has been a member of the Board of Trustees for 15 years. He recently served as Vice Chair and member of the Executive Committee. In 2011, Montefiore Einstein recognized Mr. Tishman and his wife, Sheryl, by building The Sheryl and Daniel R. Tishman Cognition Neurophysiology Laboratory at Einstein. The lab investigates the neurobiology of developmental disorders and evaluates interventions for young children with autism, Rett syndrome, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia and adolescent schizophrenia. In 2003, the College of Medicine awarded Mr. Tishman the Albert Einstein Humanitarian Award to commend his leadership.

"Montefiore and Einstein are advancing research and medical education, as well as reimagining healthcare to make it more responsive, compassionate and easy to access," said Steven M. Safyer, M.D., president and CEO, Montefiore Medicine. "Dan's passion for social justice, and his experience leading large companies will be crucial for the next phase of Montefiore and Einstein's growth."

Outgoing Board Chair David Tanner also voiced enthusiasm for his successor.

"It has been a true honor and privilege to serve as the Chair of the Board of Montefiore Medicine during a time of great growth and transformation, including the integration of Einstein into Montefiore," said David Tanner, who has transitioned from Chair to active Trustee. "I can't think of anyone better or more capable than Dan to help Montefiore Einstein navigate today's healthcare, life science research, and teaching landscape, as well as guide Montefiore Einstein's strategic vision."

As the Principal and Vice Chairman of Tishman Realty and former CEO and Chairman of Tishman Construction, Mr. Tishman's work has helped shape the New York skyline and made it a "greener" city. Some groundbreaking Tishman projects include 4 Times Square, the first sustainable skyscraper in New York; 1 Bryant Park, the first commercial high-rise in the United States to earn Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification; and 7 World Trade Center, the first LEED-certified office tower. Mr. Tishman was also at the helm of Tishman Construction when it built One World Trade Center, an especially poignant project because the company also constructed the original World Trade Center under Dan's father John.

In addition to his commitment to Montefiore Einstein, Mr. Tishman is a former Chairman of the Board of the Natural Resources Defense Council. He headed the building committee of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum and serves on the Board of the Conservation Fund. He and his wife, Sheryl, created the NorthLight Foundation, which focuses on climate change, land conservation and human health and education. Mr. Tishman previously chaired Governor Cuomo's Airport Advisory Panel, was a commissioner of the Moreland Commission, and serves as a member of the Executive Committee of the Real Estate Board of New York.

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 11 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and close to 200 outpatient care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter and view us on Facebook and YouTube.

About Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Albert Einstein College of Medicine, part of Montefiore, is one of the nation's premier centers for research, medical education and clinical investigation. During the 2017-2018 academic year, Einstein is home to 697 M.D. students, 181 Ph.D. students, 108 students in the combined M.D./Ph.D. program, and 265 postdoctoral research fellows. The College of Medicine has more than 1,900 full-time faculty members located on the main campus and at its clinical affiliates. In 2017, Einstein received more than $174 million in awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This includes the funding of major research centers at Einstein in aging, intellectual development disorders, diabetes, cancer, clinical and translational research, liver disease, and AIDS. Other areas where the College of Medicine is concentrating its efforts include developmental brain research, neuroscience, cardiac disease, and initiatives to reduce and eliminate ethnic and racial health disparities. Its partnership with Montefiore, the University Hospital and academic medical center for Einstein, advances clinical and translational research to accelerate the pace at which new discoveries become the treatments and therapies that benefit patients. Einstein runs one of the largest residency and fellowship training programs in the medical and dental professions in the United States through Montefiore and an affiliation network involving hospitals and medical centers in the Bronx, Brooklyn and on Long Island. For more information, please visit www.einstein.yu.edu, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook , and view us on YouTube .

