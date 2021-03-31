Daniel Silverberg, Former National Security Advisor to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Joins Capstone LLC

An experienced political and legal professional, Silverberg has devoted over a decade to advising officials on foreign policy issues. Most recently, he served as the National Security Advisor to House Democrat Steny Hoyer, working to coordinate foreign policy legislation and monitor global developments for the House Majority Leader. He previously acted as Majority counsel to the House Foreign Affairs Committee to provide legal advice regarding security cooperation, arms procurement, and foreign assistance and to pass legislation in the House. Additionally, Silverberg served in the Department of Defense as an attorney advisor and worked with Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP.

"Daniel's nuanced understanding of policy and regulatory issues has cemented his status in Washington as a highly respected advisor. His experience advising senior leaders and building coalitions to achieve results will be invaluable to Capstone and its clients," said David Barrosse, CEO of Capstone. Daniel will be based in Capstone's Washington, DC offices.

Capstone

For more information contact Cordell Eddings Phone at (202) 350-4700 or E-mail: [email protected]

About Capstone

Capstone is a leading global policy analysis and regulatory due diligence firm with locations in Washington, DC; London; and Sydney. As developments in Washington, London, Brussels, and other centers of government become more crucial to investment strategies, legislation, regulatory reforms, and new federal oversight are affecting industries in evolving ways. We advise institutional investors and companies on how changes in state, federal, and international policy impact investments. Capstone has established leading coverage of public policy investments affecting financial and business services, energy and environment, healthcare, TMT, and more. Our professionals analyze policy to uncover risks, opportunities, and, along the way, unique business, and investment strategies for our clients.

SOURCE Capstone LLC